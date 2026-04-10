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Mamata Banerjee Leads Vibrant Road Show Ahead of Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a vibrant road show in Paschim Medinipur district, supporting Trinamool Congress candidates for the assembly elections. The event saw streets lined with people and party decorations, as Banerjee, alongside local leaders, engaged with the public over a 2 km walk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medinipur | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:23 IST
Mamata Banerjee Leads Vibrant Road Show Ahead of Elections
road show
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a colorful road show on Friday in the Paschim Medinipur district town. The event was organized to rally support for Trinamool Congress candidates standing in the assembly elections.

A multitude of people gathered along the streets, which were decked out in party flags and balloons, cheering as Banerjee's procession made its way through the town. The TMC leader embarked on a 2 km walk from College Ground to the Lord Jagannath temple.

Joined by prominent figures such as Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency MP June Malia, as well as local Trinamool Congress leaders and workers, Banerjee greeted the public with folded hands, underscoring her connection with the constituents.

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