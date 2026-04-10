Massive Crowds Cause Delay for TVK Chief Vijay's Campaign Rally

TVK chief Vijay faced significant delays during his Assembly election campaign rally from Madurai to Karaikudi, leading to a missed speech, leaving many supporters disappointed. Party officials cited vast crowds along the route as the reason for the delay, as it took over four hours to reach the 100 km destination.

Thousands gathered near the Thevar statue in anticipation of Vijay's speech, enduring the intense heat for more than five hours, aided by volunteers distributing water and biscuits. Upon arrival, the official time for the event had elapsed, allowing Vijay only a brief wave to the assembled crowd before departing.

While some supporters understood the time constraints, doubting political motives behind the delay, others expressed frustration, alleging intentional disruption by authorities. The loyal fan base maintains its dedication to Vijay and the TVK party, looking forward to the upcoming 2026 elections, despite this emotional setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)