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Massive Crowds Cause Delay for TVK Chief Vijay's Campaign Rally

TVK chief Vijay's entourage was delayed due to massive crowds during his campaign rally from Madurai to Karaikudi. As a result, he missed his scheduled speech, disappointing many fans. Some supporters alleged a deliberate conspiracy by the ruling party to silence him. Loyalists remain committed despite the setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karaikudi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:56 IST
Massive Crowds Cause Delay for TVK Chief Vijay's Campaign Rally
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

TVK chief Vijay faced significant delays during his Assembly election campaign rally from Madurai to Karaikudi, leading to a missed speech, leaving many supporters disappointed. Party officials cited vast crowds along the route as the reason for the delay, as it took over four hours to reach the 100 km destination.

Thousands gathered near the Thevar statue in anticipation of Vijay's speech, enduring the intense heat for more than five hours, aided by volunteers distributing water and biscuits. Upon arrival, the official time for the event had elapsed, allowing Vijay only a brief wave to the assembled crowd before departing.

While some supporters understood the time constraints, doubting political motives behind the delay, others expressed frustration, alleging intentional disruption by authorities. The loyal fan base maintains its dedication to Vijay and the TVK party, looking forward to the upcoming 2026 elections, despite this emotional setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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