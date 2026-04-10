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Congress Prepares Strategy Amid Women's Reservation Law Debate

The Congress plans to convene opposition parties for a strategic meeting preceding a Parliament session. The goal is to address amendments to the women's reservation law and seat allocations. Allegations arise that the BJP aims to sway elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal with these legislative efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:10 IST
Congress Prepares Strategy Amid Women's Reservation Law Debate
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The Congress is gearing up to lead a coalition of opposition parties in honing strategies as the Parliament readies to address critical amendments to the women's reservation law. These amendments propose not only a shift in seat allocations but also aim for a broader representation of women in legislative assemblies.

As Congress seeks consensus and coordination, it accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating these amendments with an eye on electoral gains, particularly in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, emphasized that the focus should be on ensuring transparency over the delimitation processes involved.

Leading the opposition charge, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to convene a key meeting with fellow leaders on April 15, setting the stage for discussions before the parliamentary session commencing on April 16. This session could pave the way for pivotal changes leading up to the 2029 parliamentary elections, including a significant rise in the number of Lok Sabha seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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