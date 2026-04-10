Strategic Talks in Washington: Strengthening Ties in West Asia

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in substantial discussions with senior officials at the White House, focusing on mutual strategic interests and recent developments in West Asia, according to the Indian embassy.

In a crucial coincidence, his meetings occurred as the US and Iran have established a two-week ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, and a delegation led by Vice President J D Vance is set to head to Pakistan for talks with Iran's leaders.

A significant aspect of Misri's visit was the discussion on the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, aimed at enhancing economic connectivity and commerce in the region. This initiative was unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.