Fuel Price Feud: German Economy Minister Takes a Stand on Tax Breaks and Energy Proposals

Germany's Economy Minister suggested increasing tax breaks for commuters, while dismissing the notion of an energy windfall tax proposed by a junior coalition partner, intensifying the internal debate on managing rising fuel prices.

This stance illuminated growing rifts within Germany's coalition government, highlighting differences between Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil's Social Democrats. Economy Minister Katherina Reiche criticized Klingbeil's proposal, calling it expensive and ineffective.

The Chancellor, troubled by public discord, urged for moderation. Meanwhile, Reiche urged lower diesel taxes and direct payments for commuters as temporary relief measures, as coalition leaders readied for weekend negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)