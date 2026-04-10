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Congress Calls for Unified National Approach to Restore India's Global Peace Leadership

The Congress urges India to adopt a unified approach, engaging the opposition for restoring its global peace leadership. At CWC, a resolution highlighted India's eroding moral leadership and energy security, calling for recalibration of strategy, especially against the backdrop of recent US-Iran ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:27 IST
Congress Calls for Unified National Approach to Restore India's Global Peace Leadership
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On Friday, the Congress party implored the BJP-led central government to engage with the opposition to recreate India's historic identity as a proactive global peace proponent. This call comes amid welcoming the ceasefire between the US and Iran, seen as a step toward West Asian peace.

The Congress resolution, from a Working Committee meeting at Indira Bhawan, condemned actions of warmongering and highlighted their violations against international laws and humanity. It emphasized the need for solutions rooted in essential global principles.

The party criticized how India's strategic and diplomatic efforts have been undermined, warning that the BJP's current approach could weaken India's position on a global scale, especially concerning relations with neighbors like Pakistan, which may benefit from diplomatic missteps.

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