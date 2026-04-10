Power Struggle in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah's Tenure Questioned

Amid a persistent power struggle in Karnataka, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy voiced skepticism regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's willingness to step down. Kumaraswamy, responding to inquiries about Siddaramaiah's potential resignation, highlighted the CM's firm decision to remain in office if backed by the high command.

Speaking candidly, Kumaraswamy suggested Siddaramaiah's influence over Congress's high command secures his position. The speculation about Siddaramaiah's five-year term comes amid reports of a 'power-sharing' arrangement with Deputy D K Shivakumar.

Despite rumors of a leadership change after the Congress government completed half its term, Siddaramaiah has reaffirmed his dedication, promising two more years of governance. Kumaraswamy acknowledged the unpredictability of future political shifts, reiterating that his previous ascendancies to Chief Minister were beyond strategic predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)