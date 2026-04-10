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Power Struggle in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah's Tenure Questioned

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy claims Siddaramaiah will not relinquish his Chief Minister position in Karnataka on his own accord. Amid speculation of leadership change in the Congress government, Kumaraswamy alleges Siddaramaiah influences the high command, securing his tenure amidst persistent political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:01 IST
Power Struggle in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah's Tenure Questioned
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a persistent power struggle in Karnataka, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy voiced skepticism regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's willingness to step down. Kumaraswamy, responding to inquiries about Siddaramaiah's potential resignation, highlighted the CM's firm decision to remain in office if backed by the high command.

Speaking candidly, Kumaraswamy suggested Siddaramaiah's influence over Congress's high command secures his position. The speculation about Siddaramaiah's five-year term comes amid reports of a 'power-sharing' arrangement with Deputy D K Shivakumar.

Despite rumors of a leadership change after the Congress government completed half its term, Siddaramaiah has reaffirmed his dedication, promising two more years of governance. Kumaraswamy acknowledged the unpredictability of future political shifts, reiterating that his previous ascendancies to Chief Minister were beyond strategic predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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