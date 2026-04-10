Fiery Exchange: Kanimozhi Hits Back at Palaniswami's Accusations

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi fiercely rebuked AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for recent personal attacks during an election rally, asserting her legal acquittal in the allegedly false 2G scam case.

Kanimozhi termed Palaniswami's comments as 'crass,' interpreting them as a reaction to her political critiques and reminded him of his own legal controversies. She highlighted her lawful acquittal and the absence of any pending cases against her, contrasting with Palaniswami's legal history.

The exchange underscores escalating tensions between the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK as electoral campaigns gain momentum ahead of the upcoming poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)