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Fiery Exchange: Kanimozhi Hits Back at Palaniswami's Accusations

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi rebuked AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for personal attacks, reminding him of her legal acquittal in the alleged 2G scam. At an election rally, she labeled his remarks as 'crass' and highlighted Palaniswami's own legal controversies, escalating tensions amid the election campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pudukottai(Tn) | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:41 IST
Fiery Exchange: Kanimozhi Hits Back at Palaniswami's Accusations
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
  • Country:
  • India

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi fiercely rebuked AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for recent personal attacks during an election rally, asserting her legal acquittal in the allegedly false 2G scam case.

Kanimozhi termed Palaniswami's comments as 'crass,' interpreting them as a reaction to her political critiques and reminded him of his own legal controversies. She highlighted her lawful acquittal and the absence of any pending cases against her, contrasting with Palaniswami's legal history.

The exchange underscores escalating tensions between the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK as electoral campaigns gain momentum ahead of the upcoming poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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