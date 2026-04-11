Controversy Swirls Around Lt Col Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Case Acquittal

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit's promotion to Brigadier has ignited controversy, drawing criticism from Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi. Azmi questions why the government did not appeal against Purohit's acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, where he was one of seven accused.

Speaking to ANI, Azmi urged the government, despite its majority, to adhere to constitutional principles. He highlighted inconsistencies, noting swift appeals in other cases and wondering if governance is becoming arbitrary. Azmi criticized leniency shown during the case with witnesses retracting statements, leading to acquittals.

Purohit's promotion followed an Armed Forces Tribunal's stay on his retirement, pending a decision on his statutory complaint. Claiming career damage due to his prolonged trial, Purohit sought fair promotional consideration. Acquittals came after a lengthy NIA court trial, citing insufficient prosecution evidence.