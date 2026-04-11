Election Dynamics: Muraleedharan on Vote Blame Game

Congress leader K Muraleedharan has reacted sharply against the notion of blaming communities for election outcomes, stating that all communities' voting patterns can vary.

As the Kerala polls close, he highlights the potential shift in voter attitude, anticipating up to 100 seats for the United Democratic Front (UDF) amidst criticism from BJP leaders against the Catholic church.

Despite expressing confidence in UDF's diversified support, Muraleedharan criticized the Election Commission for inadequate arrangements at the polls, pointing to issues such as poor facilities for elderly voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)