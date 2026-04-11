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Election Dynamics: Muraleedharan on Vote Blame Game

Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticizes blaming communities for election outcomes and discusses voting patterns in Kerala. He highlights UDF's promise for change, predicts a significant seat win, and points out issues with polling arrangements. He reacts to allegations by BJP leaders against the Catholic church in recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:30 IST
Election Dynamics: Muraleedharan on Vote Blame Game
Muraleedharan
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader K Muraleedharan has reacted sharply against the notion of blaming communities for election outcomes, stating that all communities' voting patterns can vary.

As the Kerala polls close, he highlights the potential shift in voter attitude, anticipating up to 100 seats for the United Democratic Front (UDF) amidst criticism from BJP leaders against the Catholic church.

Despite expressing confidence in UDF's diversified support, Muraleedharan criticized the Election Commission for inadequate arrangements at the polls, pointing to issues such as poor facilities for elderly voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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