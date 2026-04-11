Election Dynamics: Muraleedharan on Vote Blame Game
Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticizes blaming communities for election outcomes and discusses voting patterns in Kerala. He highlights UDF's promise for change, predicts a significant seat win, and points out issues with polling arrangements. He reacts to allegations by BJP leaders against the Catholic church in recent elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader K Muraleedharan has reacted sharply against the notion of blaming communities for election outcomes, stating that all communities' voting patterns can vary.
As the Kerala polls close, he highlights the potential shift in voter attitude, anticipating up to 100 seats for the United Democratic Front (UDF) amidst criticism from BJP leaders against the Catholic church.
Despite expressing confidence in UDF's diversified support, Muraleedharan criticized the Election Commission for inadequate arrangements at the polls, pointing to issues such as poor facilities for elderly voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Youth Wing Files Complaint Against Congress MP Over Voting Norms Breach
BJP's Bold Move: Fresh Faces in Junagadh Panchayat Elections
Election Tensions Rise in West Bengal as BJP MLA's Associate Detained
Credibility Crisis in Indian Politics: BJP’s Trivedi vs. Congress on Women's Reservation Bill
BJP Spokesperson Accuses Congress Leader of Deflection Tactics