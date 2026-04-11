Church vs. State: The FCRA Debate Intensifies in Kerala

A Malayalam daily, Deepika Daily, supported by the Church, has taken a defiant stance against the proposed amendments to the FCRA in its latest editorial. The publication criticized 'political opportunists' and vowed to stick to its views despite alleged threats to minority voices.

The controversy erupted following remarks by BJP leader P C George and his son, Shone George, who accused certain bishops of bias during the recent Assembly polls. They alleged that some church authorities supported the Congress-led UDF, prompting political backlash and accusations of partisanship.

Amid these tensions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the FCRA amendments aim to enhance transparency and prevent misuse of foreign funds, calming fears of minority suppression. Nonetheless, the proposed changes continue to face resistance within Kerala's church communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)