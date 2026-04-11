Stalin's Vision: Dravidian Model 2.0 and Empowerment Schemes
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin predicts his party-led alliance will secure over 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. He targeted political rivals, championed women's empowerment schemes, and defended his government's achievements. Stalin criticized the central government and reinforced his commitment to the Dravidian Model and welfare initiatives.
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- India
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has boldly forecasted a decisive victory for his party-led alliance, aiming to clinch over 200 seats in the impending Assembly elections. He criticized opponent Edappadi K Palaniswami and the BJP, accusing them of exploiting the women's quota to gain political leverage.
In a recent PTI interview, the 73-year-old DMK president addressed numerous issues, including his government's impactful initiatives like the Women's Rights Scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 monthly to women and has been adopted by other states. He termed the Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for home appliances as an 'election superstar' for enhancing livelihoods.
Stalin dismissed allegations from the Enforcement Directorate as central fabrications. He attacked the AIADMK and its leader Palaniswami for their stance on women's safety, citing the Pollachi case as an example. Additionally, he reinforced his government's commitment to substantial welfare schemes and emphasized the role of the Dravidian movement in his political philosophy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Tamil Nadu
- elections
- DMK
- Dravidian Model
- women's rights
- alliance
- BJP
- AIADMK
- Palaniswami
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