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Tripura Set for Crucial TTAADC Elections with Robust Security Measures

Tripura is set for the TTAADC General Election 2026, scheduled for April 12. Election preparations involve 1,257 polling stations across 28 constituencies, catering to 9,62,547 voters. Security measures are enhanced with additional forces deployed to ensure a peaceful election process, highlighting the election's significance in Tripura's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:16 IST
Tripura Set for Crucial TTAADC Elections with Robust Security Measures
Tripura State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive briefing, Tripura State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen announced the completion of arrangements for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) General Election 2026, scheduled for April 12. With 28 constituencies and 1,257 polling stations, the election is poised to cover the TTAADC areas comprehensively, involving 9,62,547 eligible voters.

Security remains a priority, with elaborate arrangements in place. Additional forces including CAPF, BSF, SSB, and CRPF will ensure a peaceful exercise, as emphasized by Tripura DGP Anurag and West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar. The electoral process is buttressed by vigilant law and order maintenance.

The political stakes are high, with 173 candidates vying for seats. The administration's focus on seamless execution underscores the election's critical role in Tripura's political arena, aiming for a fair and tranquil democratic process as asserted by election officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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