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India's Resilience Amid Global Turmoil: Rajnath Singh's Assurances

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the nation of its preparedness to face global conflicts, highlighting economic growth and defence advancements. Speaking in Gomtinagar, Singh emphasized India's resilience and readiness, urging citizens to remain calm amid global tensions. He praised government efforts and recent progress in defence manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:58 IST
India's Resilience Amid Global Turmoil: Rajnath Singh's Assurances
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

India is fully prepared to confront any emergency situation, stated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, emphasizing that the nation has adequate reserves to handle challenges emerging from global conflicts.

Speaking at the annual function of Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti in Gomtinagar, Singh reassured citizens amid ongoing global tensions, such as conflicts in West Asia, urging them to disregard rumors and stay united in facing any temporary disruptions.

Singing praises for India's economic resilience, Singh highlighted recent advancements in defence manufacturing, including the production of BrahMos missiles in Lucknow, while expressing confidence in India's ability to manage crises with the continued leadership of the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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