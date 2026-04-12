Tamil Nadu's Fund Flows: Political Tensions and Allegations
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for impacting Tamil Nadu's fund flow by confronting the central government. During a joint poll campaign with AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, he accused DMK of corruption and mishandling relations with the central authorities, affecting state's development.
- Country:
- India
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has voiced strong criticism against the DMK government regarding the state's financial flow from the central government. During a joint political campaign in Tamil Nadu with AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami highlighted the tactical errors of the DMK government.
According to Palaniswami, the state is failing to leverage central funds due to its confrontational stance towards the central government. He emphasized that differences should not impede governance after elections, urging focus on serving the electorate who granted them power.
The former chief minister accused DMK of being synonymous with corruption, referencing past scams. He criticized DMK's cooperation with Karnataka political figures over contentious projects affecting Tamil Nadu's agricultural interests, asserting a need for accountability and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- AIADMK
- DMK
- funds
- Tamil Nadu
- Palaniswami
- Dhinakaran
- elections
- campaign
- corruption
- karnataka
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