On Saturday, violence claimed the life of Ali Majed Hamadneh, a 23-year-old Palestinian, in the West Bank. This marks the latest death in a series of incidents exacerbated by the Iranian conflict.

The Israeli military has opened an investigation, while rights groups argue Israel often fails to address violence against Palestinians effectively. With rising tensions, Israel has approved 34 new settlements, stirring political controversy and international debates on conflict resolution.

Palestinian deaths have surged, with 33 killed this year alone, primarily amid the Iran war's backdrop. The settlement expansion has been criticized as a political strategy to secure right-wing voter support amid impending elections.