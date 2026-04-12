Tamil Nadu Politics: Battle for Autonomy and Dravidian Pride
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for shifting allegiances to hold power. Campaigning for DMK's T R B Rajaa, he promotes the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' and pledges economic boosts for women. He warns against the AIADMK-BJP alliance threatening state rights.
- Country:
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In a fervent address on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin delivered a blistering critique of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of engaging in a 'politics of prostration' by frequently changing his allegiances to retain power.
While campaigning for DMK's Mannargudi candidate T R B Rajaa, Udhayanidhi presented the upcoming 2026 Assembly election as a pivotal confrontation between 'slaves and self-respect.' He drew a sharp contrast between Palaniswami and the DMK's commitment to Tamil Nadu's autonomy, emphasizing the need for a decisive victory.
The Deputy CM outlined the 'Dravidian Model 2.0', promising enhanced financial grants for women and vowed developmental projects, urging voters to push for a significant win for Rajaa. He cautioned that the AIADMK-BJP alliance would erode Tamil Nadu's rights, highlighting the stakes of the election as a choice between progress and regression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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