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Internal Conspiracy Leads to Rift Within Karnataka Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has initiated action against Congress leaders following an AICC secretary's report on an alleged internal conspiracy to defeat the party candidate in the Davanagere South by-election. Tensions arose after a group of Congress Muslim leaders accused senior party members of undermining their official candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:22 IST
Internal Conspiracy Leads to Rift Within Karnataka Congress
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A rift has emerged within the Karnataka Congress following allegations of an internal conspiracy against the party's official candidate in the Davanagere South by-election. The accusations have prompted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take action based on a report from an AICC secretary.

This internal turmoil comes amidst resignations and unrest, particularly from the party's Minority Department chairman, K Abdul Jabbar, and his supporters. Despite the controversy, the chief minister has denied any acceptance of defeat, insisting that anti-party activities will not thwart their electoral success.

Central figures in the conflict include State Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and others who have been implicated in the alleged conspiracy. Concerns remain over Muslim voter disenchantment, which could potentially benefit rival parties in upcoming contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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