Protest Ignites Over Assam Chief Minister's Remarks

A protest erupted in the city on Sunday as Congress workers took a stand against remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The demonstration, led by Bhubaneswar district Congress president Prakash Chandra Jena, took place at Master Canteen Square.

Activists expressed their outrage by burning an effigy of Sarma, signaling their discontent with the 'objectionable' nature of his comments. Slogans against the Chief Minister filled the air as protestors demanded a formal apology from him.

Jena remarked that Sarma's statements were not acceptable in a democratic setup, highlighting that such remarks not only insult the Congress but also undermine democratic traditions. The protest underscored the party's commitment to safeguarding democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)