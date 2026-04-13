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Sitharaman Slams Stalin: A Political Row Over Farmers' Bonus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for spreading 'false narratives' regarding the Centre's advisory on farmers' bonus policy. Stalin allegedly distorted the advisory letter's intent to score political points, leading to a heated debate on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:53 IST
Sitharaman Slams Stalin: A Political Row Over Farmers' Bonus
Union Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has rebuked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, claiming he is manufacturing a false narrative in response to the Centre's advisory on farmers' bonuses.

This confrontation unfolded on social media after Stalin accused the Centre of instructing states to review and potentially discontinue bonus policies for wheat and paddy farmers, which Sitharaman strongly denied.

She contended that the Centre's recommendations were aimed at aligning state incentives with national priorities like nutrition security and sustainable agriculture, framing the issue as an opportunity for political gains for Stalin ahead of state elections.

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