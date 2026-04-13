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Owaisi Criticizes Modi and Mamata: 'Two Sides of the Same Coin'

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accused PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee of being indistinguishable, claiming discrimination against Muslims in West Bengal. Amid upcoming assembly polls, Owaisi promises reforms and criticizes past injustices while highlighting regional development disparities. His party discontinues alliance with Humayun Kabir's faction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:54 IST
Owaisi Criticizes Modi and Mamata: 'Two Sides of the Same Coin'
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a fiery address, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing them of being 'two sides of the same coin.' Speaking at a rally in the Raghunathganj Assembly constituency, Owaisi alleged that the interests of Bengal's Muslims were being compromised by both leaders.

The speech comes on the heels of a controversial 'sting video' released by the Trinamool Congress, claiming that AJUP chief Humayun Kabir had struck a billion-rupee deal. Owaisi seized the moment to call out perceived injustices faced by Muslims in Bengal, pointing to historical discrimination and criticizing Mamata's past promises.

Owaisi further announced plans to implement a minimum wage policy for women bidi workers and took issue with the region's skewed development focus on Kolkata. His party has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir's faction ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls set for later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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