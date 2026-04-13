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AUJP's Humayun Kabir Denies 'Sting Video' Allegations as AIMIM Ends Alliance

AUJP founder Humayun Kabir faces allegations from TMC surrounding a 'sting video' claiming a Rs 1,000 crore deal. Kabir denies the charges, attributing the video to AI. The controversy leads AIMIM to end its alliance, citing concerns over Muslim integrity. Upcoming West Bengal polls further heighten tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:46 IST
AUJP's Humayun Kabir Denies 'Sting Video' Allegations as AIMIM Ends Alliance
Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a recent political twist, Humayun Kabir, founder of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP), is under scrutiny following a Trinamool Congress (TMC) released 'sting video'. The video supposedly captures Kabir discussing a massive deal, pegged at Rs 1,000 crore. He has staunchly denied these claims, attributing the footage to artificial intelligence tampering.

The political tension escalated as Owaisi's AIMIM decided to dissolve its alliance with the AUJP, emphasizing its inability to back statements that question the 'integrity of Muslims'. The party expressed concerns about the pervasive socio-economic struggles faced by the Muslim community in West Bengal, despite being under the rule of allegedly secular parties like TMC.

Compounding the situation, TMC MLA Arindam Guin labeled Kabir as a 'traitor', accusing him of collaborating with the BJP to fragment the Muslim vote ahead of the imminent West Bengal assembly elections scheduled for late April. The fallout of these allegations and evolving political dynamics are poised to impact the upcoming polls significantly.

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