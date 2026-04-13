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Carney Nears Majority: A Political Tide in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is close to securing a majority government amid special elections in three districts. Winning one district would enable the Liberals to pass bills unilaterally. Carney's recent actions, centered around Canadian sovereignty and proven political acumen, have increased his popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:43 IST
Carney Nears Majority: A Political Tide in Canada
Canadian Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Canada

In Canada's political landscape, Prime Minister Mark Carney is nearing a significant milestone as special elections are underway in three pivotal districts. The Liberal party, under Carney, is just one seat shy of a majority government.

Elections are being held in two Toronto districts considered strongholds, while the Montreal-area district remains a battleground. Winning any of these would empower Carney to pass legislation without opposition support, significantly bolstering his party's influence until 2029.

Carney's strategic political maneuvers and a well-received speech at the World Economic Forum have contributed to his rising popularity. The speech addressed economic pressures by powerful nations, reinforcing Carney's stature both domestically and internationally. His tenure has seen the Liberals shift to a center-right stance since taking office in 2025, following Justin Trudeau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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