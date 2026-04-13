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Modi Criticizes DMK: Calls for Change in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, alleging systemic corruption and misgovernance. Modi highlights the NDA's developmental efforts, particularly in infrastructure and healthcare, while urging BJP workers to expose DMK's failures. He promises housing for the eligible and assures improvements in women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:45 IST
Modi Criticizes DMK: Calls for Change in Tamil Nadu
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, leveled serious allegations against the Tamil Nadu DMK government, claiming that corruption had become systemic under their rule. Addressing BJP's grassroots workers, Modi asserted that the southern state's residents seek a transformative change, looking towards the BJP-NDA alliance with optimism.

Modi pointed out the NDA's extensive projects in infrastructure such as railways, highways, and airports, contrasting this with the DMK's earlier tenure which he alleges brought little development. He credited BJP workers for the newfound expectancy among Tamil Nadu's populace and emphasized substantial advancements in the healthcare sector, including the construction of new medical colleges.

The Prime Minister also expressed concerns over security issues affecting women and the menace of narcotics in Tamil Nadu, attributing these to DMK's administration. He called on BJP workers to spotlight those left out of the PM Awas Yojana, promising housing for all qualifying families under an NDA government, vowing aggressive development with a potential 'double-engine' government approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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