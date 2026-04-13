Russia Snubs Hungary's New Leader Amid Unfriendly Designation
Russia will not congratulate Hungary's newly elected leader, Peter Magyar, citing Hungary's classification as an 'unfriendly country.' The designation stems from Hungary's support of anti-Russian sanctions. Magyar's victory ends Viktor Orban's 16-year tenure, marking a shift in Hungary's political landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:57 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin announced that it will not extend congratulations to Hungary's incoming leader, Peter Magyar, following his electoral win, due to Hungary being labeled an 'unfriendly country' by Moscow, according to the RIA news agency.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained that the designation stems from Hungary's past support for sanctions imposed against Russia.
The election results, which saw Magyar's center-right Tisza party overcome outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's long-standing nationalist leadership, also represent a significant setback for Orban's international allies, including Russia and former U.S. President Donald Trump.