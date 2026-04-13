Left Menu

Russia Snubs Hungary's New Leader Amid Unfriendly Designation

Russia will not congratulate Hungary's newly elected leader, Peter Magyar, citing Hungary's classification as an 'unfriendly country.' The designation stems from Hungary's support of anti-Russian sanctions. Magyar's victory ends Viktor Orban's 16-year tenure, marking a shift in Hungary's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:57 IST
Russia Snubs Hungary's New Leader Amid Unfriendly Designation
Peter Magyar
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced that it will not extend congratulations to Hungary's incoming leader, Peter Magyar, following his electoral win, due to Hungary being labeled an 'unfriendly country' by Moscow, according to the RIA news agency.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained that the designation stems from Hungary's past support for sanctions imposed against Russia.

The election results, which saw Magyar's center-right Tisza party overcome outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's long-standing nationalist leadership, also represent a significant setback for Orban's international allies, including Russia and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

TRENDING

1
Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

 Global
2
Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

 India
3
Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026