The Kremlin announced that it will not extend congratulations to Hungary's incoming leader, Peter Magyar, following his electoral win, due to Hungary being labeled an 'unfriendly country' by Moscow, according to the RIA news agency.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained that the designation stems from Hungary's past support for sanctions imposed against Russia.

The election results, which saw Magyar's center-right Tisza party overcome outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's long-standing nationalist leadership, also represent a significant setback for Orban's international allies, including Russia and former U.S. President Donald Trump.