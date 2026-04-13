Kremlin Condemns U.S. Strait of Hormuz Blockade Plan

The Kremlin has expressed its disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. Moscow warned that such an action could have detrimental effects on global markets.

The U.S. military stated it would commence blocking shipping traffic to and from Iran's ports at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Monday. This move is intended to prevent about two million barrels of Iranian oil daily from entering global markets, further tightening supply.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that many aspects of the U.S. proposal remain unclear, raising concerns and uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)