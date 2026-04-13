NATO Allies Refuse US-Led Strait of Hormuz Blockade

NATO allies have opted out of joining President Donald Trump's proposal to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying strains within the alliance. Trump's plan aims to curb maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports following talks that did not resolve a six-week-long conflict with Iran.

Nations like Britain and France firmly resisted joining the blockade, underscoring the importance of keeping the waterway open, through which one-fifth of the global oil supply typically passes. Their decision comes amid Trump's threats of withdrawing from NATO and pulling troops from Europe over lack of support for US actions against Iran.

European countries, considering a future role in the strait post-conflict, advocate for diplomatic resolutions. France is leading efforts to coordinate an international mission, distinct from current hostilities, to restore navigation once peaceful conditions permit.

(With inputs from agencies.)