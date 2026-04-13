Bihar's Political Transition: A New Era Beckons

Bihar is on the cusp of a political transformation as the NDA gears up to form a new government, spearheaded by the BJP. The decision follows Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's planned resignation, which will be officially announced during his last cabinet meeting.

Samrat Choudhary, the current Deputy Chief Minister and a key contender for the top position, has become the focal point amidst the ensuing speculations, with significant political entities visiting his residence, possibly hinting at his potential elevation.

Nitish Kumar's departure signals a pivotal shift in Bihar's political landscape, especially as the BJP prepares to establish its leadership in a state where it has historically struggled to secure the chief ministerial seat.