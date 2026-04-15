Bihar's Political Transition: A New Dawn Under 'Modi-Nitish Model'
Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as Bihar's new chief minister, promising to lead the state under the 'Modi-Nitish model'. Leaders expressed confidence in rapid progress under his leadership. He follows Nitish Kumar, who resigned after a long tenure, with blessings from key political figures for continued development.
- Country:
- India
Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the new chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday, addressing leaders and citizens with a promise to advance the state under the 'Modi-Nitish model'.
His appointment comes after Nitish Kumar's resignation, who had the longest tenure as chief minister. Leaders from the NDA coalition expressed their support and confidence in Choudhary, foreseeing rapid progress and contributions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.
The transition marks a significant moment in Bihar's political landscape, as Choudhary steps into a leadership role with aspirations to further develop the state's infrastructure, provide opportunities for youth, and empower farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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