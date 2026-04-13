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Pakistan Mediates Historic US-Iran Talks Amid Global Tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced ongoing efforts to resolve US-Iran conflicts after historic talks in Islamabad. Despite failing to secure a lasting peace, the ceasefire persists. Both sides acknowledged Pakistan's significant mediating role, crediting its leadership for the temporary cessation of hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:29 IST
Pakistan Mediates Historic US-Iran Talks Amid Global Tensions
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared ongoing attempts to mediate in the US-Iran conflict, following unprecedented talks in Islamabad.

The negotiations, praised by both nations, did not achieve a permanent peace agreement. However, the existing ceasefire remains in effect, with efforts continuing to address unresolved issues.

Sharif highlighted Pakistan's vital role in facilitating the discussions, emphasizing the country's commitment to maintaining peace. He applauded military and diplomatic leaders for their contributions, acknowledging the challenges faced during the 21-hour talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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