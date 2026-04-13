Pakistan Mediates Historic US-Iran Talks Amid Global Tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared ongoing attempts to mediate in the US-Iran conflict, following unprecedented talks in Islamabad.

The negotiations, praised by both nations, did not achieve a permanent peace agreement. However, the existing ceasefire remains in effect, with efforts continuing to address unresolved issues.

Sharif highlighted Pakistan's vital role in facilitating the discussions, emphasizing the country's commitment to maintaining peace. He applauded military and diplomatic leaders for their contributions, acknowledging the challenges faced during the 21-hour talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)