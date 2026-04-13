Hungary's Pro-European Turn: Magyar's Victory Promises EU Reforms

Peter Magyar, Hungary's newly elected leader, has voiced a commitment to restore democratic norms and unblock European Union funds following his sweeping election victory over a Moscow-aligned incumbent.

The win by his center-right Tisza party grants him the power to potentially secure billions in EU funding, contingent upon genuine reforms, analysts indicate.

The election outcome, a significant shift towards European alignment, has been warmly received by Ukraine, while wider geopolitical dynamics witness mixed responses from Russia and Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)