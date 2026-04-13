Modi's Inauguration: Expressway to Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a significant visit to Uttarakhand, slated for Tuesday. Ahead of his arrival, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally assessed the venue preparations on Monday, providing critical instructions to officials.

During this visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate the ambitious 213-kilometre-long Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, an economic corridor designed to cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to approximately two and a half hours. Additionally, he will address a public meeting in Dehradun and offer prayers at the Maa Dat Kali Temple, strategically located near the border with Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Dhami focused on ensuring all arrangements, including security, traffic, parking, utilities, and sanitation, are conducted efficiently with the public's convenience as a priority. Emphasizing high-quality standards, Dhami tasked officials with maintaining the event's dignity through well-organized and systematic strategies, particularly highlighting sanitation and beautification efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)