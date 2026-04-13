Global Outrage as Trump's Verbal Assault on Pope Sparks Fury

In an unexpected diplomatic row, U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked international outrage with his verbal attack on Pope Leo, described as "unacceptable" by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Trump's inflammatory remarks about the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics have ignited a firestorm of criticism, with Meloni and other European politicians uniting in defense of the pontiff. The Italian leader's relationship with Trump is now under scrutiny.

The Pope's calm response, promising to keep advocating for peace and migrants despite the attack, highlights the ongoing tension between spiritual and political leadership in the modern world.

(With inputs from agencies.)