Global Outrage as Trump's Verbal Assault on Pope Sparks Fury
U.S. President Donald Trump's harsh comments about Pope Leo have drawn widespread criticism, including from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The incident has caused a significant backlash in Italy and among Christians globally. Trump's remarks, and subsequent actions, are seen as disrespectful towards the Catholic Church.
In an unexpected diplomatic row, U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked international outrage with his verbal attack on Pope Leo, described as "unacceptable" by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Trump's inflammatory remarks about the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics have ignited a firestorm of criticism, with Meloni and other European politicians uniting in defense of the pontiff. The Italian leader's relationship with Trump is now under scrutiny.
The Pope's calm response, promising to keep advocating for peace and migrants despite the attack, highlights the ongoing tension between spiritual and political leadership in the modern world.
(With inputs from agencies.)