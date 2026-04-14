Currency Fluctuations Amid Middle East Turmoil

On Monday, the dollar slipped from earlier highs, marking its sixth consecutive daily decline. This movement followed the collapse of U.S.-Iran peace talks, which concurrently triggered a rise in oil prices. Notably, the Hungarian forint rallied as Viktor Orban lost the election to the Tisza Party.

Brent crude and U.S. crude prices climbed significantly, causing fluctuations in the global economy. The dollar index, which benchmarks the greenback against other major currencies, saw a 0.18% dip, as confidence waned amidst geopolitical instability.

The conflict in the Middle East continues to impact global markets, with experts like Marc Chandler noting restrained market behavior despite looming escalation risks. Meanwhile, the Hungarian forint saw its strongest surge since February 2022 after Viktor Orban conceded defeat.