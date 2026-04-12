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No agreement between Iran and US after 21 hours of talks: JD Vance.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:14 IST
No agreement between Iran and US after 21 hours of talks: JD Vance.

No agreement between Iran and US after 21 hours of talks: JD Vance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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