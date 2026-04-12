We need to see an affirmative commitment that they (Iran) will not seek nuclear weapons: JD Vance.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:54 IST
We need to see an affirmative commitment that they (Iran) will not seek nuclear weapons: JD Vance.
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