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Swalwell Exits Congress Amid Scandal, Impacting Political Landscape

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress following sexual misconduct allegations. Pressure from both parties mounted for him to step down or face expulsion. His departure opens opportunities for Republicans to strengthen their majority while impacting ongoing ethics investigations of other lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 03:48 IST
Swalwell Exits Congress Amid Scandal, Impacting Political Landscape

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell announced on Monday that he would resign from the House, succumbing to bipartisan pressure to leave Congress amid sexual misconduct allegations. His campaign for governor derailed, Swalwell insists he will challenge the accusations while taking responsibility for his actions.

Swalwell stated that expelling members of Congress without due process is wrong. However, acknowledging the need to address his mistakes, he opted to step down to avoid distractions from his legislative duties. A surge of Democrats had pressed him to resign rather than face potential expulsion.

The allegations include claims from four women, one involving sexual assault, and other reports of inappropriate behavior. With Swalwell stepping down, Republicans edge towards a 218-214 majority, possibly aiding their legislative agenda. Meanwhile, calls for resignations extend to other lawmakers facing investigations, complicating the broader political scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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