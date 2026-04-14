Sky-High Talks: United CEO's Merger Proposal with American Airlines
United Airlines CEO, Scott Kirby, discussed the possibility of a merger with American Airlines during a meeting with President Trump in late February. United Airlines and the White House both declined to comment on the matter. The discussion took place as part of a broader meeting about the future of Dulles airport.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 06:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 06:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
United Airlines CEO, Scott Kirby, has raised the possibility of a merger with American Airlines during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The meeting took place in late February, focusing primarily on the future of Dulles airport. Neither United Airlines nor the White House have commented on the merger discussions.
This development marks a significant potential shakeup in the aviation sector as industry leaders explore strategic partnerships to enhance operational efficiencies.
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