Sanjay Bangar Critiques Maharashtra Ministers: 'Power Trip'

In a striking rebuke, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Bangar accused ministers in Maharashtra's cabinet of being inaccessible, suggesting that power has overtaken their responsibilities. His comments were recorded in a video that went viral on social media this Monday.

Bangar, alongside Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, made these statements during a party review meeting. The meeting, which assembled leaders and party workers from the Nanded and Hingoli regions, was aimed at assessing the local political climate.

Expressing frustration, Bangar remarked that 'power has gone to the heads' of some ministers, lamenting their unwillingness to answer phone calls. He underscored the necessity of staying in touch with voters, calling for dismissive leaders to be replaced.