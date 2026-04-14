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Sanjay Bangar Critiques Maharashtra Ministers: 'Power Trip'

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Bangar criticized Maharashtra ministers for being inaccessible, claiming that power has gone to their heads. His remarks were made during a party meeting attended by MP Shrikant Shinde and went viral on social media. Bangar emphasized that ministers should remain connected with the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:34 IST
Sanjay Bangar Critiques Maharashtra Ministers: 'Power Trip'
Sanjay Bangar
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking rebuke, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Bangar accused ministers in Maharashtra's cabinet of being inaccessible, suggesting that power has overtaken their responsibilities. His comments were recorded in a video that went viral on social media this Monday.

Bangar, alongside Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, made these statements during a party review meeting. The meeting, which assembled leaders and party workers from the Nanded and Hingoli regions, was aimed at assessing the local political climate.

Expressing frustration, Bangar remarked that 'power has gone to the heads' of some ministers, lamenting their unwillingness to answer phone calls. He underscored the necessity of staying in touch with voters, calling for dismissive leaders to be replaced.

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