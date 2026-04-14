Keiko Fujimori Advances to Presidential Run-Off in Peru
Keiko Fujimori, a conservative candidate in Peru, has advanced to a presidential run-off, capturing 16.9% of the votes with 74% counted. Rafael Lopez Aliaga and Jorge Nieto are competing for the second spot with 13% and 12% of votes, as the election count continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:37 IST
- Country:
- Peru
Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori is poised to move on to a presidential run-off in Peru after securing 16.9% of the votes, with 74% of ballots counted, according to the official tally released Tuesday.
Former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga, representing the right-wing faction, and center-left contender Jorge Nieto, are in a tight race for second place, achieving approximately 13% and 12% of the vote respectively.
The electoral body of Peru, ONPE, reported these figures as vote counting entered its third day, making the political landscape increasingly contentious.
(With inputs from agencies.)