Keiko Fujimori Advances to Presidential Run-Off in Peru

Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori is poised to move on to a presidential run-off in Peru after securing 16.9% of the votes, with 74% of ballots counted, according to the official tally released Tuesday.

Former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga, representing the right-wing faction, and center-left contender Jorge Nieto, are in a tight race for second place, achieving approximately 13% and 12% of the vote respectively.

The electoral body of Peru, ONPE, reported these figures as vote counting entered its third day, making the political landscape increasingly contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)