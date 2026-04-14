Ireland Faces Political Turmoil Amid Fuel Protest Crisis

Ireland's government is on the brink of a no-confidence vote by Parliament, following widespread protests over fuel prices. The row has intensified after the US-Israel conflict with Iran led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, strangling vital oil supply routes.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin has introduced new tax cuts in a bid to placate the unrest, yet opposition parties, led by Sinn Fein, accuse the government of sluggish response, demanding accountability in a scheduled no-confidence vote.

Mass protests initiated by slow-moving convoys and blockades have resulted in significant disruptions, including fuel shortages. The government has employed police and military action to maintain economic flow. Demonstrators have partially succeeded, leading to a new fuel support package worth 595 million USD.