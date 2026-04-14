Palaniswami Criticizes Stalin Over Delimitation Remarks, Champions Women's Reservation
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami warned Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin about his 'fear of defeat' regarding delimitation. Stalin threatened protests if northern states gained undue power. Palaniswami supports women's reservation, highlighting the AIADMK's pro-women policies under Jayalalithaa's leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, interpreting his warning of agitation over delimitation as a sign of his 'fear of defeat.'
Palaniswami highlighted Stalin's concerns as a reaction to the historic 33% women's reservation being realized, which reportedly irked the Chief Minister.
Citing the AIADMK's legacy, Palaniswami emphasized his party's longstanding support for women's political participation, referencing policies set under J Jayalalithaa's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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