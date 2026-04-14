Left Menu

Palaniswami Criticizes Stalin Over Delimitation Remarks, Champions Women's Reservation

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami warned Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin about his 'fear of defeat' regarding delimitation. Stalin threatened protests if northern states gained undue power. Palaniswami supports women's reservation, highlighting the AIADMK's pro-women policies under Jayalalithaa's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:08 IST
Palaniswami Criticizes Stalin Over Delimitation Remarks, Champions Women's Reservation
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, interpreting his warning of agitation over delimitation as a sign of his 'fear of defeat.'

Palaniswami highlighted Stalin's concerns as a reaction to the historic 33% women's reservation being realized, which reportedly irked the Chief Minister.

Citing the AIADMK's legacy, Palaniswami emphasized his party's longstanding support for women's political participation, referencing policies set under J Jayalalithaa's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Rebuke: A Political Rift in Italian-US Relations

Trump's Rebuke: A Political Rift in Italian-US Relations

 Global
2
Brazil's Presidential Race: Lula vs. Bolsonaro - A Head-to-Head Showdown

Brazil's Presidential Race: Lula vs. Bolsonaro - A Head-to-Head Showdown

 Global
3
Historic Women's Reservation Bill: A New Era for Southern States

Historic Women's Reservation Bill: A New Era for Southern States

 India
4
Women's Quota Law Sparks Controversy Amid Delimitation Debate

Women's Quota Law Sparks Controversy Amid Delimitation Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026