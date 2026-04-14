Palaniswami Criticizes Stalin Over Delimitation Remarks, Champions Women's Reservation

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, interpreting his warning of agitation over delimitation as a sign of his 'fear of defeat.'

Palaniswami highlighted Stalin's concerns as a reaction to the historic 33% women's reservation being realized, which reportedly irked the Chief Minister.

Citing the AIADMK's legacy, Palaniswami emphasized his party's longstanding support for women's political participation, referencing policies set under J Jayalalithaa's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)