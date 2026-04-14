Palaniswami Challenges Stalin on Delimitation, Farmers, and Governance

Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched a critique against Chief Minister M K Stalin over his opposition to the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. During a poll campaign in Theni district, Palaniswami claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah assured the proposal wouldn't impact Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami accused Stalin of attempting to threaten national authorities due to fear of defeat. He also recounted the Supreme Court's ruling that allowed a water level increase at the Mullaperiyar Dam and criticized Kerala's government for obstructing AIADMK's efforts in further developing the dam.

He asserted that DMK has not kept its electoral promises, including waiving educational loans and reducing fuel prices. Palaniswami recalled AIADMK's welfare measures, such as free rice distribution during COVID-19, and questioned DMK's inactivity regarding farmers' issues and regional governance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)