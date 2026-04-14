Allegations Against Congressman Eric Swalwell Shake California Politics
Democratic U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell has been accused of sexual misconduct by a fifth woman, Lonna Drewes, prompting his resignation from Congress and suspension of his gubernatorial campaign. Drewes alleges an encounter in 2018 where Swalwell drugged and raped her. Swalwell denies the allegations, while legal proceedings continue.
On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell faced new allegations of sexual misconduct from Lonna Drewes. Drewes accused the congressman of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2018, prompting his resignation from the House of Representatives and the suspension of his gubernatorial campaign.
During a press conference, Drewes detailed the alleged incident, claiming Swalwell incapacitated her with a drugged drink, leading to sexual assault. Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, confirmed that a police report will be filed, accompanied by evidence such as text messages and journal entries.
This development follows reports from The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN regarding prior allegations against Swalwell. With Swalwell's exit, the California governor's race now sees new dynamics, with prominent contenders like Tom Steyer and Katie Porter taking the forefront.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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