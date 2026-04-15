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Scandal and Resignation: Eric Swalwell Stepping Down Amid Allegations

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell announced he is leaving Congress and withdrawing from the California governor race following sexual assault allegations. Although he denies the accusations, media reports prompted his decision. The allegations include sexual misconduct, with multiple women coming forward. Swalwell intends to fight these claims while focusing on legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2026 05:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 05:04 IST
Scandal and Resignation: Eric Swalwell Stepping Down Amid Allegations
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is stepping down from Congress and withdrawing from the contest for California governor after facing sexual assault allegations. Despite denying the accusations, Swalwell's campaign quickly lost support, prompting his decision to exit the race. Multiple alleged victims claimed misconduct by Swalwell.

The allegations include sexual assault, inappropriate communications, and drugging claims. Swalwell maintains they are false and has promised to fight them legally, stating it would distract him from his responsibilities to remain in office amid such accusations.

Swalwell's departure opens the field for Democratic competitors like Katie Porter and Tom Steyer as California's primary election looms. Meanwhile, a special election will be scheduled for his congressional seat, as the political fallout continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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