Nitish Kumar says he has submitted his resignation as Bihar CM to governor.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:50 IST
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Nitish Kumar says he has submitted his resignation as Bihar CM to governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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