Denied Again: Sisters' Struggles to Visit Imran Khan in Jail

On Tuesday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters were once more barred from visiting him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Despite reaching the jail's main gate, authorities denied them entry, as reported by the Dawn newspaper.

Aleema Khan, one of Khan's sisters, explained that police typically prevent them from proceeding, while the jail administration falsely claims to the court that they failed to arrive. To counter future denials, she ensured their presence was captured on CCTV.

Aleema declined to reveal their means of reaching the gate, fearing it would endanger future attempts. Khan, the 73-year-old PTI leader, has been imprisoned since August 2023 on multiple charges. The police, concerned about their jobs, ultimately asked the sisters to leave.

(With inputs from agencies.)