Left Menu

Labour Unrest in Noida: A Cry Against 'Failed Policies' of Modi Government

Violence erupted in Noida as factory workers protested for wage hikes, reflecting a deep sense of despair due to India's 'failed policies'. Congress claims the Modi government views workers as a burden amidst global economic pressures. Labour codes and low wages fuel unrest in industrial hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 23:50 IST
Labour Unrest in Noida: A Cry Against 'Failed Policies' of Modi Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noida became the epicenter of unrest as factory workers' protests over wage demands turned violent. Vehicles were torched and public properties vandalized as the clash unfolded in the industrial hub, exacerbated by the 'failed policies' of the Modi government, Congress claimed.

The state's response included dispersing the agitators and filing FIRs against two X handles accused of spreading unrest-related rumors. Notably, the crisis highlighted the inadequacy of wages facing India's workforce under current economic pressures.

Rahul Gandhi underscored the disparity, stating global economic challenges do not impact the elite but overburden daily-wage workers. With labor reforms controversial and MGNREGA criticized as ineffective, the demand for wage increases remains a hot-button issue.

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Under Siege

Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Under Siege

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Odisha School: Food Poisoning Claims Life, 100+ Hospitalized

Tragedy Strikes Odisha School: Food Poisoning Claims Life, 100+ Hospitalized

 India
3
Private Credit: Navigating the Risks and Rewards

Private Credit: Navigating the Risks and Rewards

 Global
4
Racing Bulls Accelerate Upgrades Amid F1 Schedule Shake-up

Racing Bulls Accelerate Upgrades Amid F1 Schedule Shake-up

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026