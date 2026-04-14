Labour Unrest in Noida: A Cry Against 'Failed Policies' of Modi Government

Noida became the epicenter of unrest as factory workers' protests over wage demands turned violent. Vehicles were torched and public properties vandalized as the clash unfolded in the industrial hub, exacerbated by the 'failed policies' of the Modi government, Congress claimed.

The state's response included dispersing the agitators and filing FIRs against two X handles accused of spreading unrest-related rumors. Notably, the crisis highlighted the inadequacy of wages facing India's workforce under current economic pressures.

Rahul Gandhi underscored the disparity, stating global economic challenges do not impact the elite but overburden daily-wage workers. With labor reforms controversial and MGNREGA criticized as ineffective, the demand for wage increases remains a hot-button issue.