Eric Trump's China Visit: Balancing Family, Business, and Geopolitics

Eric Trump, overseeing the family's business empire as an executive vice president, will accompany his father, former President Donald Trump, on a Chinese visit next month. The Trump's family organization confirmed Eric and his wife Lara will be present in a personal capacity during the May 14-15 visit.

Despite Eric Trump having no business plans in China, concerns about potential conflicts of interest arise due to his role at the Trump Organization, which manages the family's wealth. His presence highlights previous criticisms of potential improprieties by Hunter Biden during diplomatic trips with his father.

Onlookers are particularly interested in Eric's association with Bitmain, a Chinese company, as U.S. politicians question potential national security risks. Eric's role in the cryptocurrency sector further fuels scrutiny over this personal visit's implications for U.S.-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)