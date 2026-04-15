Kejriwal Seeks High Court Judge's Recusal Over Alleged Conflict of Interest
Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister, has requested the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from a case due to potential conflicts of interest. Kejriwal claims that the judge's children are employed as central government lawyers, receiving work under Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, creating a conflict that undermines judicial neutrality.
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Amid mounting tension in a highly scrutinized case, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has formally sought the recusal of Delhi High Court's Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. The request, submitted alongside an affidavit, alleges that the judge's children serve as central government lawyers, posing a significant conflict of interest.
Kejriwal has expressed deep concerns over the judicial process's impartiality, following his plea for the judge to step back from proceedings regarding a high-profile liquor policy case. The case, involving the Central Bureau of Investigation and appearances by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has stoked controversies over judicial fairness.
Compounding the controversy, allegations have surfaced, backed by RTI disclosures, pointing to extensive case allocations to Justice Sharma's son. As debates over judicial integrity continue, SG Mehta has refuted claims as 'immature apprehensions' and cautioned against recusal claims which could unsettle institutional respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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